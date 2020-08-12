Man City seemingly close in on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #17

Day 17 of the summer transfer window will have your ears pricking up if you are a Manchester City fan. A grand total of nine players reached the headlines across Europe with rumours related to the Etihad today – but who is in the spotlight?

Here's your daily round-up of all things Manchester City in the wonderful world of transfers...

Koulibaly move getting closer

Everyone knows Manchester City have been persistent in their pursuit of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, but news has come out today to show that a move may be closer than we expect.

City have reportedly offered the Serie A outlet €63m plus bonuses for his services, however, the offer was subsequently turned down and ordered to be raised closer to the asking price of €70m. According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Aurelio De Laurentiis will sell the Senegalese captain to the highest bidder this summer.

The player's agent Fali Ramadani landed in Capri on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the offer with the Napoli chairman, however the club won't budge from it's higher asking price - as informed by journalist Nicolo Schira. Manchester City are prepared to offer a four or five-year contract for the player's services, worth around €6.5m per season, with the hope of finding a long-term defensive partnership with Aymeric Laporte.

Pep and Thiago to be reunited?

Some slightly surprising news coming from German newspaper SportBild today is that Pep Guardiola reportedly has his eyes on the 29-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago Alcantara. But having spent the last seven seasons in Bavaria – will he be open to a new challenge?

The Spanish player was in Pep Guardiola’s Bayern side back in 2013 and was already a favourite of their new manager. Before his move to the Bundesliga giants, Pep said: “I only want Thiago, it will be him or no one”. This certainly adds worry for Liverpool, who have shown no subtlety in their plans for bringing Thiago to Anfield. But which Premier League club will get the playmaker? Perhaps Pep and his former starlet can finally be reunited at the Etihad...

Douglas Luiz to stay at Aston Villa

Former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz is to stay at Aston Villa next season, after some talk of Etihad officials bringing him back to north-west. The Brazilian has a buy-back clause in his contract, meaning should Pep need another midfielder in his line-up, he can bring him back for £25m.

Luiz made no appearances for the Blues during his two year spell, and has found much more success further South. Manchester City have already pocketed an extra £1m, following a clause in the contract which would allow City to have a seven-figure pay out should he keep Aston Villa out of the relegation zone, as per Martin Blackburn of the Sun. Should Fernandinho leave in 2021, Luiz could become a good back-up defensive midfielder for Rodri, but a move soon is unlikely.

Silva puts pen to paper with move agreed

Some big news today comes from Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, stating that Manchester City legend David Silva has already signed a highly-rumoured contract with Italian side, Lazio. El Mago will reportedly receive around £3m per year with bonuses and have access to a private jet to freely visit family in Spain.

The transfer is likely to be announced once Manchester City have finished their competitive season in the Champions League, in an attempt to not disrupt the squad harmony in their Lisbon training camp. City face Lyon in the Quarter-Finals on Saturday - could it be the Spaniard’s last ever game for the Citizens?

Bravo, Claudio

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been in talks with the club of former manager Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis. The Chilean’s hope for a move back to Spain have temporarily been halted however, with a ‘number of issues’ that need to be overcome before a deal can be signed, according to ABC Sevilla. That being said, the deal should be completed very soon.

With the keeper only making 17 appearances this season, it is clear that he is out of favour with Guardiola. The 37-year olds best days are behind him, having played 499 professional games in top-flight football around the world, its unsurprising he’s looking for an easier move.

Kyle Walker’s place is safe

Kyle Walker has been assured of his Manchester City place following a lengthy heart-to-heart with manager Pep Guardiola, as reported by the Sun. The pair have visibly grown closer in the past few seasons and more recently during the lockdown, and Walker has been told that City will not be signing another full-back in his position.

Walker has been loyal to Manchester City since signing from Tottenham in 2017. The 30 year old had spent eight years in North London before moving to the north-west in the hunt for trophies, so it would not be surprising if he decides to spend several more seasons in the North of England under Guardiola.

The race for Portugal starlet is on

Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race to sign 17-year-old Sporting Lisbon winger Joelson Fernandes, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola. Officials from both clubs are set to meet with the relevant parties this week to discuss potential options, however there is a strong possibility that his release clause of €45m will be met.

However, with Manchester City only recently signing young forward Ferran Torres from Valencia, it is going to be tough for them to bring in another forward whilst on the hunt for a defender. We're taking this one with a pinch of salt.

A big move coming for full back?

According to sources close to the Italian club in question, Manchester City are ‘thinking’ about a move for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. The 29-year-old signed for the Serie A winners back in 2015, winning the Serie A championship in five consecutive seasons.

Manchester City are known to be in the hunt for a left back to take over from Benjamin Mendy, however, haven’t yet announced their intentions to move for the Brazilian, or any left-back for that matter.

We're going to wait to see before jumping to conclusions…

Keeper open to another loan move

Now it's time for the news you've all been waiting for - Manchester City want Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson to re-join them next season on a second consecutive loan deal. Carson made no appearances for Manchester City in the 2019/20 league campaign, yet has said that he is open to another loan move at the Etihad, according to the Athletic.

