Man City set deadline for the signing of Serie A defender - clubs struggling to find a 'definitive closure'

Shruti Sadbhav

As reported by Calcio Napoli24, Manchester City have decided to wrap up the Koulibaly deal by 15 of September. However, as things stand, the Premier League side is still refusing to negotiate directly with Napoli over the history between both clubs.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear in the Italian media that Napoli would deny any offer below €70M plus bonuses. However, Man City look far from meeting the asking price and are dependent on a third party for the negotiation of the deal.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Man City and Napoli are currently reliant on Koulibaly’s agent for communication. It appears that the Italian club is still awaiting a fresh offer from Man City. After their first offer was turned down, Man City are yet to send a revised bid to persuade the Napoli President in favour of the deal.

With Aymeric Laporte plausibly missing the start of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, Man City might be forced to change their stance. For now, the club is looking to lock their biggest transfer of this window by next Tuesday. 

