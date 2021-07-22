Man City Set Eight-Figure Transfer Fee Demands For Highly-Requested Midfielder

Manchester City are reportedly looking to raise around £12 million through the sale of in-demand Serbian midfielder, Ivan Ilic.

Ilic joined Manchester City in 2017 at the age of 16 but the Serbian international is yet to make an appearance for the club. Since joining the Blues, Ilic has enjoyed successful loan spells in his native Serbia, the Netherlands and Italy.

The 20-year-old only has one year remaining on his Manchester City contract and after impressing on loan at Verona last season, Gli Scaligeri are said to be keen on signing Ilic permanently, however may face competition from Serie A rivals.

Earlier today, Sport Witness translated and relayed a report from Sky Italia that claimed Hellas Verona were currently in talks with Manchester City, as the Veneto outfit look to sign Ilic on a permanent deal.

Verona are reportedly willing to make an ‘important’ investment to secure the Serbian midfielder's services.

Providing further insight into what sort of investment it would take to sign the player on a permanent transfer this summer, Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News has reported that Manchester City are looking for a fee in the region of £12 million for the 20-year-old - and given how Ilic established himself last season, this does not seem implausible.

Given his strong performances throughout the 2020/2021 Serie A campaign, the midfielder may have caught the attention of some of Hellas Verona’s rivals and a bidding war between Serie A sides is not out of the realms of possibility.

Manchester City are currently in the process of raising funds, as the club target the signings of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish - and raising over £10 million from a player who has never kicked a ball for the club would represent excellent business.

