Man City set new deadline date for Kalidou Koulibaly deal

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have set a new deadline date for the completion of a deal for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player's agent expected in Italy next week to meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Premier League club had set an original deadline date for a deal on September 15th, however with delays surrounding a potential fee and the health issues concerning Napoli chief De Laurentiis, the two sides were forced to delay their talks. Fali Ramadani has been acting as the intermediary in talks, after the breakdown in relationship following the Jorginho saga a few summers ago.

According to an exclusive report from CalcioMercato, Manchester City have given a new deadline for the closing of the Kalidou Koulibaly deal - Friday 25th September. The player's agent and intermediary in negotiations Fali Ramadani will meet next week with Aurelio De Laurentiis - who wants €80 million but is 'willing to negotiate'. Despite reported interest in the likes of Diego Carlos and Jose Maria Gimenez, the Italian outlet report that the Senegalese defender remains Pep Guardiola's priority.

fbl-ita-cup-napoli-inter-health-virus

Although it is suggested that Manchester City would be more willing to sit around the €60 million mark, the extent of their budget has been revealed on multiple occasions both with the reported interest in Lionel Messi and the recent bid for Jose Maria Gimenez that sat in excess of €85 million.

Unfortunately for Manchester City fans, it does appear as though this particular saga has a long way to go before we see some form of concrete conclusion. Although, we won't be seeing Koulibaly in a Sky blue shirt in time for the first Premier League game next week.

