Man City set their price for young defender - Barcelona interested

Manchester City have set a price of €23 million for wantaway young defender Eric Garcia, with Barcelona keen to bring him back to the club, according to Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

According to these reports, City will even risk losing him without compensation in June 2021 as they value their youth prospect at a high price. With Pep Guardiola confirming last week that Garcia doesn't want to extend his contract, Barcelona have been sniffing around.

Since breaking into the first team this season, Garcia has made 14 Premier League appearances - forming a solid partnership with Aymeric Laporte.

With the purchase of Nathan Aké and the apparent interest in Kalidou Koulibaly, Garcia could feel his minutes will be limited and will be seeking somewhere that can guarantee him first team football.

