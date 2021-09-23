September 23, 2021
Man City 'Set Their Sights' On RB Leipzig Star - PSG And Bayern Munich also interested

According to the latest reports, Manchester City have been linked with acquiring a highly-rated RB Leipzig midfielder.
Pep Guardiola has stated following Manchester City’s Premier League triumph that he wished the “shake” his squad, indicating that he wanted both outgoings and incomings, perhaps intending to avoid his squad becoming complacent.

However, and somewhat unexpectedly, Sergio Agüero was the only notable departure whilst Jack Grealish was the club’s sole major signing - which suggests that the Catalan coach remains intent on shaking up his squad.

One player heavily linked with a departure throughout the summer was Bernardo Silva, who is understood to want to leave the club and live closer to his homeland. 

Should Silva depart the club next summer, then the Sky Blues may look to acquire a new attacking midfielder, and owing to fresh reports, the Premier League champions look to have acquired a new target. 

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City have been linked with the signing of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has impressed consistently throughout his time in the Bundesliga. Consequently, it's unsurprising that Nkunku has caught the attention of several of Europe’s biggest clubs - including Manchester City.

The source notes that the Sky Blues along with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have ‘set their sights’ on the RB Leipzig star.

Nkunku has rapidly progressed since joining Leipzig in 2019. Originally from Paris Saint-Germain, the French side are now understood to be in the market for a midfielder next summer, which means the Parisians may look to re-sign the 23-year-old.

Alternatively, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann may understandably look to reunite with his former midfielder at the Bavarian club, meaning that Manchester City may find it complicated to acquire Nkunku should they target the Frenchman.  

