City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City set to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over star winger - talks between player and club also begun

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City are preparing to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sané, now that preliminary talks between the German side’s manager Hansi Flick and the 24-year-old have concluded, according to Bild via MiaSanMia.

Sané has been a long-term target for the Bundesliga champions; who failed to get a deal over the line in last year’s summer window due to his injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool. 

However, Bild understand that the Bavarians haven’t given up on their target, and hope to swoop for him again in the coming window.

liverpool-v-man-city-fa-community-shield (2)
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

City are believed to be expecting to receive €85m (around £74m) for the German’s services, while Bayern are looking to go into business at closer to €70m (around £61m). It was previously believed that Sané’s decision to change his agent would have an adverse impact on the deal, but Bild deem that not a problem.

The clincher for the deal could be conversations between Flick, who was announced as Bayern's permanent manager three weeks ago having previously come in as caretaker following the sacking of Niko Kovac, and Sané, who now appears to be edging closer to the Etihad exit door.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City Player Ratings 2019/20 - Part One - The Defence

In part one of our annual 'end-of-season' player ratings, Adam Monk runs us through his assessment of Manchester City's defensive line from Claudio Bravo to Benjamin Mendy, from Scott Carson to Eric Garcia.

adamjmonk

"We’d like to play the return leg with fans" - Man City star opens up on Champions League return

Rumours continue to swirl about the probability of the Champions League campaign being finished, however Sergio Aguero is confident the competition can be completed.

Hamish MacRae

Man City join Ajax & PSG in 'following progress' of Turkish Süper Lig teenager

Fenerbahce starlet Melih Bostan is on the radar of Man City, alongside Ajax and PSG, report Fotospor.

markgough96

Man City and Barcelona lead battle to sign Benfica star - 'financial difficulties' forcing club to cash in

Benfica's defender Ruben Dias could be heading for a summer transfer to Man City or Barcelona, say Record as relayed via Sport Witness.

markgough96

"If we have another conversation about another contract in the future, I would be happy...” - Man City star hints at new deal

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has hinted in a recent interview that he could be extending his stay at City for even further.

Matt Astbury

The Header That Defined A Season

Eight years ago, in April of 2012, the stakes were higher than any other. On that night, one man leapt above all others...

Matt Astbury

Bundesliga side 'in talks' with Man City over goalkeeper transfer

German side Fortuna Dusseldorf are 'in talks' to extend the loan deal of keeper Zack Steffen.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola 'considering' Spain and Liverpool legend as new Man City assistant coach

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for a new number two, and recent reports suggest Xabi Alonso is one of the names being considered.

harryasiddall

Man City source provides update on planned pre-season tour of USA and Europe amid COVID-19 pandemic

Manchester City have stopped plans for a pre-season tour of USA and Europe over the uncertainty COVID-19 has presented.

harryasiddall

Man City 'monitoring' the situation of Arsenal starlet - Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea also interested

Manchester City are one of several top clubs 'monitoring' the situation of Arsenal left-back Bukayo Saka.

harryasiddall