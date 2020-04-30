Man City set to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over star winger - talks between player and club also begun

Manchester City are preparing to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sané, now that preliminary talks between the German side’s manager Hansi Flick and the 24-year-old have concluded, according to Bild via MiaSanMia.

Sané has been a long-term target for the Bundesliga champions; who failed to get a deal over the line in last year’s summer window due to his injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool.

However, Bild understand that the Bavarians haven’t given up on their target, and hope to swoop for him again in the coming window.

City are believed to be expecting to receive €85m (around £74m) for the German’s services, while Bayern are looking to go into business at closer to €70m (around £61m). It was previously believed that Sané’s decision to change his agent would have an adverse impact on the deal, but Bild deem that not a problem.

The clincher for the deal could be conversations between Flick, who was announced as Bayern's permanent manager three weeks ago having previously come in as caretaker following the sacking of Niko Kovac, and Sané, who now appears to be edging closer to the Etihad exit door.

