Man City Set to Compete With Real Madrid for £74M-Rated Winger - Club Scouts Monitoring São Paulo Attacker

Weslley Patati’s signature had led to a tussle between Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to a new report from Spain, which has suggested that the Sky Blues are monitoring the left-winger, who has a release clause worth £74 million in his current contract at Santos.

The success of Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City has made the club keep an eye out for the next big thing in Brazilian football, seeing the 24-year-old become an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s side over the years.

Kayky’s signing from Fluminese was an indicator of the same, as the 18-year-old put pen to paper in April to make a switch to the blue side of Manchester, with plenty of Manchester City supporters keen to see the Brazilian in action for Pep Guardiola's side in the coming years.

As per Spanish newspaper Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Premier League champions are understood to be ‘tracking’ 18-year-old Santos star Weslley Patati.

Further details suggest that while Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to ‘pining’ for the services of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, the two clubs are also in competition to sign Patati, a primary left-sided attacker.

It is understood that the scouts at the Etihad Stadium were sent to watch the highly-rated left-winger in action as early as November during the Paulista U-20 Championship, which involves some of Brazil’s finest young prospects.

The major obstacle that has been presented to Manchester City is that Patati has a release clause of a whopping $100 million (£74 million), which would be a staggering fee for a teenager who has never played in any of Europe previously.

While this may read as a surprise, this remains quite a common practice in Brazilian football, especially for youngsters emerging from academies as prestigious as Santos’ - as Europe’s elite tend to queue up to pay such massive sums.

Though Real Madrid have already signed the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo from Brazil in the recent past, a move for Patati is understood to be ‘high on their list’, which could see them go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the forward's signature.

