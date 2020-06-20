Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

The midfielder has reportedly passed his medical with the Premier League champions and a deal should be complete by the end of next week.

However, the 18-year-old will not join the Blues until at least next January and will instead remain with Slavia Sofia for the rest of this calendar year.

According to Het Belang van Limburg, it appears likely that he will then be loaned out to sister club Lommel SK, who were acquired by the City Football Group just last month.

As such, the U-19 international will not immediately be part of City’s first team or academy squads despite penning a ‘multi-year contract’, instead spending time in the Belgian second tier.

Krastev looks to be a bright prospect, already making seven first-team appearances so far this season and registering one assist.

