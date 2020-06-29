Man City set to complete signing of Juventus starlet

Manchester City will complete the signing of Juventus starlet Pablo Moreno soon, with the 18-year-old signing a contract until 2024, according to Lú Martin.

Earlier today, Di Marzio reported that Moreno was set to complete a medical at the club before making a loan move to Manchester City's sister club Girona. Also in the deal, recently-signed forward Felix Correia (19) will head to Turin to join the Italian giants.

Journalist David Sanchez has also confirmed Moreno will sign for the club for a fee in the region of around €10 million, with the move to be made official on Monday or Tuesday of this week.

With the forward moving to Girona, it's likely the youngster may be on of the CFG's projects where they develop and sell on for profit.

