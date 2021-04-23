Man City set to complete signing of second forward after deal reached with Kayky

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Fluminense forward Metinho, with reports emerging just moments after the club released an official statement confirming the signing of Kayky from the same club.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, via an official statement on the club's Twitter page, Manchester City confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Fluminense for the signing of 17 year-old Kayky - although the teenager will not make the switch until the summer of 2022.

The business in Brazil does not appear to be ending with Kayky however, as reports emerging from Fabrizio Romano have suggested that the City Football Group will now look to push forward with Metinho within the same deal.

According to transfer expert Romano, Manchester City are set to sign Metinho (17) from Fluminense in the same deal as Kayky, after an agreement was reached over an initial fee of €5 million plus add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano continues to state that Metinho will now sign a five-year contract with the City Football Group before joining Troyes AC on loan - with the French club coming under the CFG umbrella.

At first glance, it does appear as though Metinho will be following in very similar footsteps to the likes of Diego Rosa - who joined Lommel SK on loan after moving from Brazil, and Yan Couto - who joined Girona on loan for the 2020/2021 season.

In the case of the aforementioned Kayky, the belief in some corners is that he is considered by Manchester City to be one of their best prospects, and has a ‘more accessible route’ to the first team.

Upon joining the club the understanding of the Athletic is that he is expected to feature in Manchester City’s Under-23 squad to gain experience.

