Man City Set to Continue With Current Squad Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Manchester City are not anticipating any fresh arrivals or departures ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31, according to reports.

The Premier League champions secured the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million, as Pep Guardiola's side look to kick on from their success last term by going one step further in the Champions League this season.

Despite being linked with a range of attacking targets such as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dušan Vlahović in recent months, the Sky Blues are failed to replace club legend Sergio Agüero, who departed the club in June following a trophy-laden 10-year spell in the east side of Manchester.

Sporting teenage sensation Nuno Mendes was also linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium by several Portugese outlets, but City are looking set to place their faith in João Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko to operate on the left side of defence.

According to Paul Hirst and Pol Ballús of The Times, City aren't expecting any further incomings or outgoings before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night.

Quizzed over whether City are still in the market for a striker in his post-match interview, Guardiola said, in a recent interview: “I don't think so," as quoted by Mark Critchley of The Independent, following his side's 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal at the weekend.

While City have strengthened their attack, they have managed to generate funds in excess of £60 million by offloading several fringe players, such as Lukas Nmecha, Jack Harrison and Angeliño.

Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are among those in attack who have been linked with an exit this summer, but the trio are set to stay put with few clubs able to match City's valuation of their star forwards owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riyad Mahrez was also reportedly open to a move away from the club, but the 30-year-old has confirmed that he is set to stay at City past the summer after enjoying a sensational campaign for the Manchester side last season.

Aymeric Laporte, who was often named on the bench over the course of the previous campaign, has also accepted that he will not get his desired move to Spain after three-and-a-half years in the Premier League.

