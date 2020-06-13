City Xtra
Man City set to face competition from Arsenal for Swedish starlet

Matt Astbury

Manchester City are set to face competition from a Premier League rival for Armin Gigovic, according to BT as relayed by Sport Witness.

Despite making his debut for Swedish side Helsingborgs IF last July, Armin Gigovic has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

The defensive midfielder has only made 14 appearances this season, but according to Swedish journalist Daniel Kristofferson, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in the 18-year-old.

It is also believed Gigovic is on the radar of clubs in the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Denmark as well as England.

However, according to Helsingborgs president Krister Azelius, no contact has been made by City to sign the Swedish midfielder.

'I cannot answer if they are really interested, but we have no contacts from agents regarding City and Arsenal. We would be welcome it, but I keep saying that this is something that is in the pipeline. There is a lot of buzz around ‘Giggo’, which means there is a lot of interest.'

Kristofferson reported an offer of €1.4m has already been turned down by Helsingborgs, but with the club in a 'very bad' financial situation, it is likely that Gigovic will leave this Summer.

