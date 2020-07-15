City Xtra
Man City set to hand Pep Guardiola £150m transfer budget as 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star is revealed

markgough96

Manchester City are set to hand Pep Guardiola a budget of £150m in order to strengthen his squad in the transfer market, with Bayern Munich's David Alaba a priority target, reports the Guardian. 

After City relinquished the Premier League title to Liverpool this season, it is evident that the club are ready to use the transfer market in order to strengthen substantially ahead of the 2020-21 season. 

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga
(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Guardian say that the budget will be around £150m, with a centre-back, a left-back and possibly a striker targeted. Kalidou Koulibaly is cited as one player on the wishlist. However, it is Bayern Munich's David Alaba who is alleged to be City's priority target.

Additionally, Sky Sports News reaffirms the Guardian's claim, and says that City hold a 'concrete interest' in signing the Austrian international. As relayed via iMiaSanMia, Sky Sports assert that Bayern Munich intend to offer Alaba a new deal. A move to City is possible, but a lot remains to be done before a transfer can be made. 

Alaba (28), is approaching the final year of his contract in Munich. This could see a mirror image of Bayern's pursuit of City's former winger Leroy Sane. City fans will almost certainly be excited by the prospect of signing Alaba, given his status as a world-class defender, and the club's ongoing troubles in the left-back position.  

-----

"It is not the case that we will now sign a new contract in Manchester tomorrow.” - Agent of Man City star discusses midfielders future

With Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban by CAS on Monday morning, it'll have eased the mind of the majority of City fans to learn that Kevin De Bruyne would've stayed at the club no matter what.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Lee Mason will be the referee in charge when Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad, for what will be City’s penultimate league match at home this season on Wednesday evening.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League following two consecutive 5-0 victories in their last two games.

Danny Lardner

New Man City targets identified as journalists discloses the club's plans to make as many as FIVE new signings

James Ducker in The Telegraph reports that City are looking to make as many as five new signings when the transfer window opens, and has listed the players currently on the club's radar.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Following successful results both on and off the field in recent days, Manchester City welcome relegation threatened Bournemouth to the Etihad on Wednesday evening, for what will be City’s penultimate home league fixture of the current campaign.

Harry Winters

Spanish winger has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club - Man City, Liverpool & Juventus mentioned

Valencia and Spain winger Ferran Torres has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club in Europe, with that club presumed to be Manchester City, according to Sky in Germany.

harryasiddall

The City Xtra Podcast | #7 - UEFA Got Bodied & Champions League Views.

Jordan and Lewis reflect on an eventful few days for Manchester City after the route to the 2020 Champions League final was made official and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the club NOT GUILTY.

City Xtra

Man City identify a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement - transfer will happen 'no matter what'

Manchester City have identified and will sign a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Harry Winters

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall

by

DanKuhn14

Man City want to extend star strikers contract until 2022

Manchester City want to extend Sergio Agüero's contract until 2022, according to the Argentinian journalist Lucas Scagliola.

Danny Lardner