Man City set to hand Pep Guardiola £150m transfer budget as 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star is revealed

Manchester City are set to hand Pep Guardiola a budget of £150m in order to strengthen his squad in the transfer market, with Bayern Munich's David Alaba a priority target, reports the Guardian.

After City relinquished the Premier League title to Liverpool this season, it is evident that the club are ready to use the transfer market in order to strengthen substantially ahead of the 2020-21 season.

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Guardian say that the budget will be around £150m, with a centre-back, a left-back and possibly a striker targeted. Kalidou Koulibaly is cited as one player on the wishlist. However, it is Bayern Munich's David Alaba who is alleged to be City's priority target.

Additionally, Sky Sports News reaffirms the Guardian's claim, and says that City hold a 'concrete interest' in signing the Austrian international. As relayed via iMiaSanMia, Sky Sports assert that Bayern Munich intend to offer Alaba a new deal. A move to City is possible, but a lot remains to be done before a transfer can be made.

Alaba (28), is approaching the final year of his contract in Munich. This could see a mirror image of Bayern's pursuit of City's former winger Leroy Sane. City fans will almost certainly be excited by the prospect of signing Alaba, given his status as a world-class defender, and the club's ongoing troubles in the left-back position.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra