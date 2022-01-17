Man City Set to Hold 'First Formal Meeting' With Erling Haaland's Representatives THIS WEEKEND

Manchester City look set to hold formal talks with Erling Haaland's representatives over a possible summer switch to the Etihad Stadium, as per new information.

Emerging as one of the most lethal strikers in world football since his move to Germany, Erling Haaland has always been linked with a potential move to Manchester City one day.

With the Norwegian pictured at the Etihad Stadium on a number of occasions during his father’s time at the club, the speculation around a switch has never died down.

In addition to this, Pep Guardiola’s side are in need of a successor to Sergio Agüero’s throne and there are not many better names than the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

As per an update by transfer reporter Z on Twitter, Manchester City are set to ‘hold talks’ with Erling Haaland’s representatives on January 23rd.

It has been claimed further that the Premier League champions are understood to be in line to hold the ‘first formal meeting' with the player, with Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland to ‘convince’ the 21-year-old to sign for the Sky Blues.

Manchester City are said to be the ‘only English club’ that are in talks with Haaland. It is stated that Dortmund will only be updated about the in-demand striker’s future by March 2022.

This news comes after the player came out publicly to admit that the German side are ‘pushing’ him to make an instant decision about where his future lies.

To add to the speculation, Spanish outlet AS reported recently that Pep Guardiola has ‘insisted’ club officials on making a ‘definitive effort’ to sign the hottest property in European football next season.

If the Catalan boss’ wish is fulfilled in the summer, the addition of Erling Haaland to this current Manchester City side would make it a scary proposition for the rest of their competitors

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra