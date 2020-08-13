Man City set to 'keep an eye' on Premier League midfielder after pocketing £1 million from his transfer

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in triggering the £25 million buy-back clause in Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz' contract this summer, but will keep a keen eye on his development, according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Luiz signed for City from Vasco De Gama in 2017 for £10 million, but failed to make a competitive appearance for the club. That was mainly due to problems attaining a work permit, which occurred when Guardiola admitted he wanted to use the midfielder in his plans.

He was forced to go out on loan to Girona to gain more experience before joining fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for £15 million. Since then, Luiz has played a pivotal part in Villa surviving the drop on the final day of this years Premier League season - from which City pocketed an extra £1 million.

Despite the club not yet wanting to trigger the buy back clause in his contract, they are keen to see how he develops with another year in England's top flight.

