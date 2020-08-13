City Xtra
Man City set to 'keep an eye' on Premier League midfielder after pocketing £1 million from his transfer

harryasiddall

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in triggering the £25 million buy-back clause in Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz' contract this summer, but will keep a keen eye on his development, according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Luiz signed for City from Vasco De Gama in 2017 for £10 million, but failed to make a competitive appearance for the club. That was mainly due to problems attaining a work permit, which occurred when Guardiola admitted he wanted to use the midfielder in his plans. 

fbl-eng-pr-leicester-aston-villa

He was forced to go out on loan to Girona to gain more experience before joining fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for £15 million. Since then, Luiz has played a pivotal part in Villa surviving the drop on the final day of this years Premier League season - from which City pocketed an extra £1 million.

Despite the club not yet wanting to trigger the buy back clause in his contract, they are keen to see how he develops with another year in England's top flight.

