Man City set to keep faith in Gabriel Jesus in spite of plan to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

markgough96

Manchester City are likely to keep faith in Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as the club's key forwards for next season - but have a long-term plan in mind to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland, claims Bleacher Report insider Dean Jones.

Jesus has been the subject of much speculation this season, with talk of a move to the Serie A via Juventus or Inter Milan repeatedly cited in the media. However, City's successful CAS appeal has made the prospect of the Brazilian's exit 'much less' likely, according to TuttoMercato as relayed via SempreInter. 

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-dortmund
(Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / various sources / AFP)

Instead, Jesus could be in line to earn a new deal worth over €7M per year. However, this does not mean that City are not making plans to sign a new forward. 

Dean Jones reports that sources at the club 'consistently play down' the likelihood of a new high-profile striker arriving in the next transfer window. Instead, there is 'a trail of thought' among the City hierarchy that believes the best option is to keep Jesus and Aguero for one more season - because Haaland is unavailable right now, but a move in 2021 is more likely.

Haaland (19), has burst onto the football scene over the past year. The RB Salzburg teenager made a name for himself with his Champions League exploits at the Austrian side. It is in Germany, though, where Haaland has cemented his status as one of the best young players in Europe.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-dortmund (1)

In 14 Bundesliga games, the Norway international has 13 goals and 2 assists. He also maintained his exceptional Champions League form, with 8 goals and 1 assists in 6 appearances this season. 

City fans will be optimistic that they have a strong chance of being the next destination of Haaland, given that his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for the club from 2000-2003. It is known that, as a result, Erling supported City in his youth. 

There are few players who would be capable of filling the void that Aguero's departure will leave at City, but Haaland is certainly one of them.

