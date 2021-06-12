Man City 'Set To Make' €110M Offer For Erling Haaland - Chelsea Set for 'Race' to Sign Player

Manchester City are set to make an offer for Borussia Dortmund's rising superstar, Erling Haaland, according to the latest information.

Talk of interest from the Etihad Stadium in the Norway international has faded away in recent weeks, as discussions around the possibility of signing Tottenham's Harry Kane have in turn intensified.

However, Borussia Dortmund's star striker is yet to publicly clarify his future despite officials at the Bundesliga side constantly reiterating their belief that he will remain at the club into next season.

But the latest information on Saturday not only reignites a potential interest from Manchester City, but also signals the possibility of a race between Pep Guardiola's side and fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea for the player's signature.

According to the information of journalist Ekrem Konur, as Manchester City continue to look to fill the striker vacancy left by Sergio Aguero, their eyes are all of a sudden back on preparing to make a bid for Erling Haaland.

It is reported that Manchester City are set to make an offer of €110 million for the 20 year-old - which, if successful, would become the club's all-time record transfer fee paid for a single player.

However, such are the demands of Borussia Dortmund for their prized asset that it would be highly unlikely that they would accept the initial bid.

In addition, all signs are pointing towards Borussia Dortmund selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer, and the expectation has always been that should there be a major sale this summer, it would be either the Englishman or Haaland as opposed to both.

On the subject of Manchester City's other primary striker target Harry Kane, there had been a suggestion this week that an offer had already been submitted to Tottenham for their star man - however the outcome of such an offer or the specific details remained undisclosed.

There is a feeling in various quarters that the large majority of Manchester City's summer business will not begin until after the European Championships, with all of their primary transfer targets in action for their respective nations - including Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

