Man City set to meet with player's agent to 'iron out' move for La Liga winger - player keen to play under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are set to meet with the representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming weeks to iron out a move for the 20-year-old, with the player keen on working Catalan boss Pep Guardiola, according to Eurosport.

The former Premier League champions had been on the search for a potential replacement for the recently departed Leroy Sane, who joined Bundesliga side Bayern Munich earlier this month. Several names have been mooted however it seems as though City have found their man.

According to an exclusive report from Eurosport, sources close to the player claim that Ferran Torres' agent and Manchester City representatives will meet to 'iron out' a move for the player this summer.

It is suggested that Valencia had rejected an offer made by Manchester City on a previous occasion, however due to a change of circumstances in the club's finances with a lack of European football next season, the club need to generate funds.

The 20-year-old is claimed to prefer a renewed contract at Valencia, however the financial rewards on offer by Manchester City are unable to contend with from the viewpoint of the La Liga club. It is also suggested that Torres himself has a desire to play under Pep Guardiola - placing Manchester City in pole position, ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Superdeporte in Spain have also suggested that Pep Guardiola has collected 'accurate information' on Ferran Torres (20), and has made personal enquiries and seen the player in action.

Earlier reports this week from Spanish journalist Guillem Balague hinted at a possible move for the promising winger, with it being suggested that City had identified a 'talented, young winger' with a 'contractual situation' at his current club. It is now understood that this player is Ferran Torres, and a move to the Etihad Stadium could be just a matter of weeks away from completion.

