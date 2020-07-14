City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City set to meet with player's agent to 'iron out' move for La Liga winger - player keen to play under Pep Guardiola

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to meet with the representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming weeks to iron out a move for the 20-year-old, with the player keen on working Catalan boss Pep Guardiola, according to Eurosport.

The former Premier League champions had been on the search for a potential replacement for the recently departed Leroy Sane, who joined Bundesliga side Bayern Munich earlier this month. Several names have been mooted however it seems as though City have found their man.

According to an exclusive report from Eurosport, sources close to the player claim that Ferran Torres' agent and Manchester City representatives will meet to 'iron out' a move for the player this summer.

fbl-esp-liga-valencia-atletico

It is suggested that Valencia had rejected an offer made by Manchester City on a previous occasion, however due to a change of circumstances in the club's finances with a lack of European football next season, the club need to generate funds.

The 20-year-old is claimed to prefer a renewed contract at Valencia, however the financial rewards on offer by Manchester City are unable to contend with from the viewpoint of the La Liga club. It is also suggested that Torres himself has a desire to play under Pep Guardiola - placing Manchester City in pole position, ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

valencia-cf-v-atalanta-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg

Superdeporte in Spain have also suggested that Pep Guardiola has collected 'accurate information' on Ferran Torres (20), and has made personal enquiries and seen the player in action.

Earlier reports this week from Spanish journalist Guillem Balague hinted at a possible move for the promising winger, with it being suggested that City had identified a 'talented, young winger' with a 'contractual situation' at his current club. It is now understood that this player is Ferran Torres, and a move to the Etihad Stadium could be just a matter of weeks away from completion.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hacked Man City emails allowed to be used in CAS appeal - but were 'successfully rebutted' by the club

Emails associated with Manchester City that were illegally obtained via hacks were allowed into evidence by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but were rebutted by the club's team of lawyers.

Danny Lardner

Man City's transfer plans revealed after Champions League ban lifted

Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has provided us with a bumper update on Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, after their two-year Champions League ban was lifted by CAS.

harryasiddall

Journalist outlines in-depth Man City plans to overhaul its defence - one player is 'certainly' an option; Eric Garcia's future revealed

Guillem Balague has outlined City's plans to drastically transform its defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

markgough96

Reason revealed which Man City believe will enable them to convince Pep Guardiola to sign contract extension

If the City hierarchy can help to make the side 'very competitive' again in the league, they are confident that they can tempt Guardiola to extend his deal for one more year.

markgough96

A Week in the City: Manchester City 1-0 UEFA

Joe Butterfield provides a first reaction to Monday morning's groundbreaking news surrounding Manchester City's victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA last month - a win that lifts their two-year ban from European competition.

Joe Butterfield

Pep Guardiola has made plans for the summer window - centre-back made an 'absolute priority'

Pep Guardiola wants new players in this summer's transfer window, with a central defender being an 'absolute priority'.

Danny Lardner

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan would 'consider' accepting a swap deal for star centre-back

Inter manager Antonio Conte would be open to swapping centre-back Milan Skriniar in exchange for City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Danny Lardner

'Our Lord and Saviour', 'The disrespect we were shown!' - How some Man City fans reacted to the CAS decision

Manchester City fans have taken to twitter to react in their numbers following Monday morning's groundbreaking news that, following a review from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, their two-year ban from European football had been lifted.

Freddie Pye

"The Club wishes to thank the panel members..." - Man City cleared of European football ban following CAS appeal

Manchester City's name has been cleared. At 9:30am (GMT) on Monday morning, the Court of Arbitration for Sport released their verdict confirming the two-year European football ban placed on the Etihad club had been lifted, and an initial €20 million fine cut to €10 million.

harryasiddall