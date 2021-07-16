Man City Set to Offload Several Names to Generate Funds in Pursuit of Harry Kane And Jack Grealish

Manchester City are preparing the sales of a series of first-team stars and academy graduates before making fresh acquisitions this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are in the hunt for England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, despite previous reports suggesting that the club may have to pick one of the two in a bid to bolster their frontline ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.



During recent weeks, there has been significant progress behind the scenes over a mega-deal for Grealish, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Sky Blues and has chosen the Etihad Stadium as his next destination - City are ready to pay up to sign the Villa campaign and are confident that they can get their man.

However, a deal for Kane would prove much harder to broker, as Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy has refused to sanction a sale for his talisman, despite the star striker's public desire to leave the north London outfit in the summer.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner refused to comment on his future while the European Championships were ongoing, but City are now poised to test Levy's resolve of holding on to his most prised asset, who has three years left on his contract at Tottenham.

As reported on Friday by Sam Lee of The Athletic, the Manchester side understand the importance of clear-out that would boost their chances of completing blockbuster deals for their top two targets for the summer.

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva have been described as the 'most likely candidates' to get a move away from the Champions League finalists, with both seemingly discontent with their situations and preferable of a switch to revitalise their careers elsewhere.

Jesus has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, and with City keen to add another centre-forward to their ranks, which could end up being Kane, the 24-year-old could benefit from a move, and despite the state of finances in Turin, a loan with an option to buy the Brazil international next term could bear fruit for both clubs.

Silva, who has been longing for the exit door for over a year, will allowed to be leave if a suitor club offer a cash-only offer in the vicinity of the club's asking price for the Portugese star. City boss Pep Guardiola would like the 26-year-old to stay put, but the Etihad hierarchy are willing to cash in on the former AS Monaco star to generate further revenue.

Aymeric Laporte, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with Spain at the European Championships, would be ready to leave City to return to Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid being mooted as his favoured choices.

The 27-year-old first expressed his desire of a transfer in January, after being left on the bench several times owing to the formidable partnership struck by John Stones and Rúben Dias at the heart of defence. City would have allowed their star defender to leave and planned to re-invest the funds gathered by signing a top centre-back, such as Villarreal's Pau Torres.

However, with Spain's top two clubs in deep financial trouble, neither side can possibly offer a reasonable amount of money for the centre-half, who is therefore expected to return to club training at the end of July.

It is highly likely that either of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, both of whom have two years left on their contract, would leave this summer. While Mahrez is entering the latter stages of his career, Sterling, 26, retains great value and is in his prime - the club are ready to hold talks with the winger over a possible new deal.

Benjamin Mendy also faces an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium, and any new additions on the left side of defence would rely heavily on the Frenchman's departure, with Oleksandr Zinchenko now the first-choice pick on the left flank.

Apart from first-team stars, the club will look to balance the books by selling the likes of Lukas Nmecha, Pedro Porro, Yangel Herrera and Ivan Ilic - all for a fee over £10 million, as they did in 2017 when the club introduced up to five big-name signings in Guardiola's second season in-charge.

Jack Harrison has already completed an £11 million move to Leeds United and the club could cash in on Morgan Rogers, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Lincoln City last season.

