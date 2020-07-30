Man City set to open fresh contract talks with centre-back

Manchester City are set to open contract talks with defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 22-year-old defender, who joined City's youth system at age five, has spent this season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, in a move which has been seen as hugely positive to all parties.

Adarabioyo enjoyed plenty of minutes in the second division - despite missing eight of the first ten Championship games, he missed only four games across the remaining 36 Blackburn fixtures.

Notwithstanding Blackburn's mid-table finish, his performances in the Championship have potentially earned him a new contract under Guardiola. He is, however, still unlikely to feature in City's first team, with Eric Garcia being the youth prospect favoured more by Pep.

In addition, the potential signings of Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake would relegate Adarabioyo to probably the 5th or 6th choice centre-back for City, even if one of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi left the club.

Nevertheless, a new contract would allow the Manchester-born defender to potentially go back out on loan and develop even more.

