Man City set to prioritise striker position next summer - two names identified as key targets

Adam Booker

The weekend saw the emergence of a story suggesting a possible changing of the guard in the striker position at Manchester City.

No fans will be unaware of the ongoing situation surrounding Sergio Aguero and his contractual issue at the club, which appear to have taken no steps forward as of the time of writing. Thus it comes as no surprise to hear of possible steps being made by club officials to identify a new striker ahead of the 2021 summer market.

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)

According to an exclusive report from 90Min, there is an 'awareness' at the Etihad club that club leading scorer Sergio Aguero only has 'a few years' left at the top level. The Manchester City hierarchy still want him to stay for 'a few more years' and hope to find somebody to come in and ease the burden on the Argentine's shoulders going forward.

While Manchester City do have Gabriel Jesus to help carry the goalscoring burden, there have been some concerns over whether he is capable of a role with such responsibility - this coming from pundits and some fans alike. 90Min suggest that 'the door remains open' to a potential departure for the Brazilian in 2021, with the club eager to raise money to fund a move for a replacement.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool-2 copy 6

With a big potential hole at the top of the Manchester City attack, it is reported that the club will prioritise signing a new striker in 2021. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter's Lautaro Martinez are top of their wish list, with the latter seen as the most-likely addition. In fact, 90Min suggest that Sergio Aguero has been praising his fellow countryman to Manchester City's officials. The former is claimed to still be a 'possibility', but there's an acceptance that there could be too much competition.

But what about the most-sought after prospect in the whole of world football I hear you ask? Well, it is reported that the same can be said of PSG's Kylian Mbappe, with the feeling around Europe being that the Frenchman is bound for Real Madrid if he does decide to leave the French capital next year.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-dortmund (1)

-----

