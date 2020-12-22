Man City set to 'register interest' in signing midfielder - club expected to demand £100 million

Manchester City, along with city rivals Manchester United, are set to register their interest in Aston Villa midfielder and club captain, Jack Grealish according to the latest reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Previous reports have claimed that City and in particular Pep Guardiola have identified the England international as a top target in the midfield position for next summer, with the Catalan coach speaking to Kevin De Bruyne about Grealish's ability.

However, according to an exclusive report from the Mirror, Aston Villa are 'braced' for approaches from both Manchester City and Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Given the current financial climate, and the reported £100 million valuation of the player, a successful move or bid in the upcoming window seems far beyond the realms of possibility - and the report does state that it is ‘very unlikely’ Aston Villa will sell their captain in January.

However, the Mirror suggest both Manchester clubs intend to ‘register their interest’ in Jack Grealish, and ‘test the water’ in January ahead a looming summer battle for the 25 year-old.

Pep Guardiola is known to be a keen admirer of the midfielder, who has since established himself in the plans of Gareth Southgate on the international stage, and remains an integral component of Aston Villa's Premier League plans. Grealish did however only recently sign a new deal with the Midlands club - a five-year deal in September that saw his pay package increase to a reported £130,000-a-week.

Whether or not either club looks to exceed the aforementioned package remains to be seen, however it is not beyond the financial capabilities of either club should they wish to secure the player's signature over the course of the next six to eight months.

