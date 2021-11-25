Man City Set to Reject Offers for Star Forward - Contract Talks Set to ‘Step Up’

Manchester City are set to step up their efforts to agree a new contract with Raheem Sterling amid links with a move to Barcelona.

Wednesday night's sliding finish to level the score against Paris Saint-Germain was Raheem Sterling's third goal in his last three games.

The England international has struggled to maintain a starting spot in recent months but is starting to show glimpses of recapturing the form that made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola.

Operating on the right wing, Raheem Sterling has found more joy at the opportunity of taking players on with his stronger foot - and it looks like it may lead to a breakthrough in negotiations regarding his contract, which is set to expire in 2023.

According to Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, Manchester City are to step up their efforts in securing Raheem Sterling to a long-term contract amid links with Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are trying to rebuild a side that's been decimated by the departure of Lionel Messi and over £1 billion of debt. New manager Xavi is reportedly a big fan of Sterling and would like to bring him to the Camp Nou.

However, according to McGrath, Manchester City are going to reject any approaches for the 26-year-old in January whilst negotiations are still ongoing.

It's clear Raheem Sterling's lack of game time is the only reason why he's not signed an extension already. Before his recent run, Sterling's first 12 appearances this season had only brought a single goal.

Raheem Sterling will want to be playing regular football - especially in his peak years - so Manchester City will have to prove to him that his spot in the team is secure for years to come.

