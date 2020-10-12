SI.com
Man City set to return for Argentine defender in January - £20M fee mentioned

Manchester City are set to return to Ajax in January in their attempts to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, with the player set to cost around £20 million, according to the Sun.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, it looked like City were on the hunt for a new left-back. Benjamin Mendy's early season form coupled with Oleksandr Zinchenko's fitness issues meant quality on that side of the pitch was bare.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Nicolas Tagliafico's name popped up as a potential candidate later in the window, with Manchester City wanting to add the Argentine to their ranks. The move however, never came to fruition - with any deal fully dependent on Oleksandr Zinchenko leaving the club at the same time.

The Sun are now claiming that the Blues will return to Ajax in the January window with an offer of around £20 million. The Dutch giants were reportedly asking for almost double in the summer; but it's thought that the player's desire to play in the Premier League, coupled with him only having two-years left on his current deal, may force a move through. 

