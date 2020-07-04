Man City set to send scouts to watch winger in German Cup Final - Liverpool, Man United & Everton also interested

Manchester City are among four Premier League clubs who have displayed an interest in Bayern Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, report the Mirror.

The quartet - made up of City, Man United, Liverpool and Everton - are set to send scouts to watch the Jamaican winger in action on Saturday evening, as Leverkusen face Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal Final.

Bailey (22), has also apparently had his valuation pushed down to around £30m due to the economic fallout from the Covic-19 pandemic.

The player is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and is encouraging Leverkusen to sanction a move. Bailey would likely help to fill the void left by Leroy Sane's departure.

He is left-footed but is comfortable playing on either wing; a versatility that will appeal to Pep Guardiola. This season he has seven goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions in Germany.

Bailey's statistics are unlikely to excite fans, but the winger is known for his exciting ability on the ball and strong dribbling skills. With the right coaching, Bailey could become a more productive player in front of goal.

