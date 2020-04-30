Man City set to sign Celtic midfielder - compensation fee agreed

Celtic are reportedly set to lose yet another exciting talent, with Manchester City set to bring midfielder Josh Adam (16) to the Etihad, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Blues are believed to have already had a six-figure bid rejected. However, they are now set to bring Adam to England for a modest UEFA determined cross-border development fee.

The 16-year-old has been on City's radar for around a year after being named player of the competition at the prestigious Marc Overmars tournament in Holland while playing for Celtic's youth team.

The youngster is just the latest in a steady stream of players leaving the Scottish champions once they turn 16; a trend which is seriously worrying the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra