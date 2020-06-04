City Xtra
Man City set to sign Portuguese goalkeeper - already made 'several observations'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to sign Sporting Lisbon U16 goalkeeper Diogo Pinto, when the teenager turns 16 on June 18th, according to Record.

The Premier League champions' recruitment of young, up and coming talent has been rife this year, with the signing of South American right-back duo Kluiverth Aguilar and Yan Couto across January and February.

According to Record in Portugal, the trend of investing in rising youngsters is set to continue, with the signing of Sporting Lisbon U16 Diogo Pinto. The goalkeeper turns 16 later this month, and upon his birthday, will be able to sign a professional contract with Manchester City.

Record go on to claim that Manchester City scouts have already made 'several observations' on the teenage goalkeeper. However, as the player was developed within the Sporting academy, the club will be eligible to receive compensation for the transfer.

img_920x518$2020_06_04_15_26_28_1707606
(Photo via Record)

As well as featuring for Sporting Lisbon's U16 side, Diogo Pinto is already an international for Portugal's U16 squad. Record elaborate on the player's abilities by stating he 'impresses with his physical print' - at just 15-years-old, he already stands at 6'3" or 1.93 metres.

Manchester City have been known for fast-tracking young players with exceptional ability into squads made up of older players, although at this stage, it can only be presumed that Diogo Pinto will join up with the U18 squad when they return to training.

Although Pep Guardiola's side have returned to the City Football Academy ahead of the Premier League restart, all academy training remains suspended until further notice.

-----

