Man City Shortlist €60 Million Aymeric Laporte Replacement – Club Ready To Listen To Offers For Player

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Leicester City’s Çağlar Söyüncü as a target if Aymeric Laporte leaves the club.

The recently turned Spanish international is reportedly keen on moving on from life in Manchester and wants to return to La Liga in search of more game time.

The defenders involvement at Manchester City has reduced significantly last season, owing to Ruben Dias and John Stones’ robust partnership in the defence which demoted him to the third position in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

As per multiple reports in the recent weeks, Manchester City will not stand in Aymeric Laporte’s way and are willing to let the 27-year-old leave if the right offer is presented.

According to the latest reports in Posta, as translated and relayed by Turkish-Football.com, the Blues have now entered the race for Leicester City centre back Çağlar Söyüncü.

The Turkish defender has a contract with Leicester City until 2023 and is looking to move on to bigger pastures if the correct opportunity arises.

Meanwhile, with only two years left on his current deal, the Foxes are willing to part ways with the defender if presented with the right offer.

Leicester have slapped a €60m price tag on the 25-year-old and will only sell if their demands are met.

Any move for Calgar Söyüncü in the direction of the Premier League Champions will depend on Aymeric Laporte’s situation and owing to Spain’s involvement in the Quarterfinals of the European Championship.

The Manchester City defender’s future will only be sorted out after he is relieved from national duties.

