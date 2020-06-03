Man City ‘show interest’ in Barcelona midfielder - Guardiola provides ‘approval’

Manchester City have registered an interest in versatile Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto (28), according to MundoDeportivo.

Although this is perhaps one of the strangest of transfer stories you’ll read in the run-up to the opening of the summer transfer window, the rumour mill surrounding Pep Guardiola’s squad and the signing of a new central midfielder haven’t cooled down this week.

According to MundoDeportivo, Manchester City have shown an ‘interest’ in the 28-year-old midfielder, with an ‘approval’ from manager Pep Guardiola. It is claimed that Barcelona, should they be willing to sell Sergi Roberto, would only accept money - presumably as opposed to a player swap deal.

City sporting director Txiki Begiristain is now reportedly waiting for a ‘final decision’ from Barcelona as to whether to push ahead from initial interest to an official negotiation with the Catalan club.

With the Spanish midfielder’s contract running out in the summer of 2022, it may be the case that his representatives could be using Manchester City as a way of securing a respectable move away from the club or even an improved contract at the Camp Nou.

It is very difficult to imagine a situation where the current Premier League champions made a genuine move for Sergi Roberto, especially given the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid just last summer, and Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho - who could both play in very similar roles in the foreseeable future.

-----

