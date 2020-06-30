Man City show interest in Bayern Munich pair - club have 'made an approach' for one name

Manchester City are showing an interest in Bayern Munich pair Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara, and have already made an approach for the former, according to reports in Germany and France on Monday afternoon.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple reports linking a whole host of midfield and winger names with a move to the Etihad Stadium. The reported transfer of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich and the departure of David Silva upon the expiry of his contract will seemingly open two vacancies, and outlets across Europe have picked up on this.

Firstly, according to FTRedaktion in Germany, Manchester City have 'approached' Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman (24) with a view to signing him as Leroy Sané's successor. That being said, Kingsley Coman himself has stated that he does not want to leave, and sees his future with the Bundesliga club. FussballTransfers go on to report that the Frenchman has the intention of signing a new deal at the club, despite the pending arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Links with players from the Allianz Arena don't stop there, as Footmercato suggest that wanztaway midfielder Thiago Alcantara has caught the eye of his former manager Pep Guardiola. In fact, the interest in so strong from Manchester City and the Catalan coach that the latter has reportedly already made contact with the player's entourage. Footmercato also comment on the links to Kingsley Coman, claiming that the interest comes from Pep Guardiola directly.

Recent reports from the English media have suggested that Manchester City will almost certainly be in the market for a Leroy Sane replacement, however in the case of a midfield recruit, the performances of Phil Foden in recent weeks will certainly be on the mind of Pep Guardiola as to whether such a replacement is even necessary.

