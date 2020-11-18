SI.com
Man City show interest in La Liga attacking midfield starlet - player has two-years left on current deal

harryasiddall

Manchester City have been showing an interest in Valencia starlet Kang-in Lee. The 19-year old has two-years left on his current deal and it's reported by Rafa Martin that City could take advantage of that situation. 

Lee has already assisted three times in just nine La Liga appearances and has throughly impressed with his performances so far this season. Coming through the ranks at Valencia, he's shown he can been equally as capable operating off both wings as well as in attacking midfield. 

valencia-cf-v-real-madrid-la-liga-santander
(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

In 2019, Lee became Valencia's youngest-ever foreign debutant in the league and he's now an important member of current manager, Javi Gracia's squad.

Since David Silva's departure last summer, a huge hole has yet to have been filled in central midfield. The Blues could make a move for the midfielder in the summer and have also recently been linked with the likes of Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

