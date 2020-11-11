SI.com
City Xtra
Man City show interest in TWO members of RB Leipzig - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City have made their way to the front of the queue to sign Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann – should Pep Guardiola leave in the summer.

Looking to take two key members from the German side, Manchester City have also 'pledged their interest' in signing 22-year-old French centre back Dayot Upamecano, according to SportBILD as relayed by Sport Witness.

With Pep Guardiola now in his fifth season at the helm - the longest time he’s ever spent at a single club as a manager - it is expected that within the next two seasons, he will look for a new role elsewhere. This has resulted in members of the board starting to list potential replacements, with Julian Nagelsmann reportedly taking the top spot.

1-fc-nurnberg-v-rb-leipzig-dfb-cup-first-round

Alongside the behind the scenes hunt for a new manager, Manchester City have been looking for a centre-back replacement to bolster the recently troubled defence. Dayot Upamecano (22) has proven himself to be a dependable figure at the back for Leipzig and conceding just four goals since the start of the season, the German side have the best defence in the league.

Manchester City will not be able to get his signature without a fight though, with Real Madrid and neighbours Manchester United also wanting to bring the Frenchman to their respective sides.

The defender has a €45 million release clause in his contract, which can be activated next summer - so we may have to wait before we see much action on this rumour.

