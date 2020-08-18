SI.com
Man City 'show more interest' than Man United in Jack Grealish race - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #23

Adam Booker

As the transfer window rolls on, it was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news. A pair of veterans have left the club, including one club legend. Nevertheless, we still have updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, as well as stories involving City making a move for a young English starlet.

As always, we're here to bring you up to date with all the information from Tuesday...

The official departure of El Mago

In a last minute turn of events, Manchester City legend David Silva has officially joined La Liga club Real Sociedad.

After ruling out the option of moving to Lazio, the Spaniard was waiting for a call from Valencia and offered himself to the club, according to reports from Spanish football reporter Hector Gomez. However, Valencia did not want to sign him.

Silva (34) had been linked to Serie A side Lazio for a long while, but has now decided to take his talents back to his home country of Spain. In a shocking official statement from the Italian club, Director of Sport Igli Tare had this to say on Silva: I respect David Silva as a player, but not as a man.”

The Koulibaly saga rumbles on

Corriere dello Sport suggest that Manchester City’s pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly is now entering a ‘decisive week’. City lead the chase for the player and have expressed a willingness to plan an approach exceeding €70 million.

The Premier League club are ready to increase their offer for Koulibaly and exceed €70 million in an attempt to persuade Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell, as per reports from Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bravo Departs

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has officially left Manchester City. The 37 year old made a total of 61 appearances for City, keeping 20 clean sheets along the way. The veteran keeper won a total of seven major trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium - four League Cups, one FA Cup, and two Premier League titles.

North-west battle for Grealish

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein during the Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, Manchester City have 'shown more interest' than their city rivals Manchester United in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish 'at this point in time'.

The 24 year-old midfielder has gained significant interest from the bigger Premier League clubs following a remarkable last few seasons in Birmingham. Grealish is valued at £33M on Transfermarkt, however as a highly-coveted young English talent, Villa would undoubtedly demand more than double that fee to let go of their star man.

