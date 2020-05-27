Man City showing an interest in Brazilian youngster - Ajax, AC Milan and Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are interested in Bruno Fuchs, one of Brazil's hottest young defenders, according to Revista Colorada as relayed by TMuk.

Fuchs (21) is currently cutting his teeth at SC Internacional in Brazil's top division, Série A. He's quickly garnered a reputation as one of the standout emerging centre-backs in the country.

(Photo by Juliana Flister/Getty Images)

However, Fuchs' solid performances in recent times mean he's earned the attention of several European outfits, including City. Reports name Ajax, AC Milan and Arsenal as being among the other interested clubs.

The player's contract runs until 2023, and his club reportedly value him at around €15m. With Fuchs already making a few appearances for Brazil's U23 side, it appears a move to a major European team could be all that stands between him and a slot in the senior international squad.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra