Man City showing interest in Brazilian starlet —Man United and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Brazilian international Vinicius Augusto Tobais from Sport Club Internacional, according to TuttoMercato, with both Manchester United and Real Madrid showing steady interest aswell.

Tobias has become a stock riser among Brazil’s array of coveted youth prospects. The Brazilian recently helped lead Brazil's U15 side to triumph in the 2019 South American Championship. He scored a goal in the final against Argentina U15 and also recorded an assist in the tournament while playing out on the flanks as a right-back.

For club, he plays for Sport Club Internacional U17's, where the teenager is a regular starter within the team. He took part in the annual Copa Santiago de Futebol Juvenil under-17 club tournament earlier this year.

Tobias plays more as a right-back but is capable of patrolling higher up the pitch on the flanks. With his speed coupled with dribbling ability, he is a prime candidate to continue his progression through both Internacional and Brazil’s youth teams.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra