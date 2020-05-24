Man City showing interest in Norway star - La Liga and Premier League sides also interested

Manchester City is one of a number of top European clubs showing an interest in Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by the Daily Mail.

After impressive showings in this season's Scottish Premiership, Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has caught the eye of many clubs across Europe - including Manchester City.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to make a surprise move for the 22-year-old as they search for a long term replacement for club captain Sergio Ramos.

However, Real faces tough competition with Leicester City, PSG and City all interested in securing Ajer's signature.

The defender currently has two years left on his contract at Celtic after arriving from Norwegian club Start for approximately £500,000 in 2016.



