Man City Sign Highly-Rated Formal Arsenal Youngster - Host Of Premier League Clubs Interested Including Liverpool and Man United

Manchester City have beaten several Premier League clubs to the signing of a highly-rated 14-year-old.

With Manchester City investing over £200 million in the club’s training ground complex, the club have been determined to recruit the most talented youngsters within the country and to potentially develop those players into first-team regulars.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour stated in 2008 that the club are “building a structure for the future not just a team of all-stars."

This mission statement has seemingly been achieved, with academy graduate Phil Foden becoming a key member of the first-team set-up, whilst several others are members of Pep Guardiola's squad.

The academy has also established itself as a lucrative revenue stream for the club. With Manchester City generating well over £150 million from academy player sales, it indicates the importance of the investment.

In line with the club’s goal to build for the future, Manchester City have developed a reputation for actively pursuing some of the highest-rated youngsters across the country, and the Blues look to have secured another promising starlet.

As per Rising Ballers, Manchester City have secured the signing of highly-rated 14-year-old attacking midfielder, Femi Fapetu.

The source notes that Fapetu “left Arsenal in the summer” and was a target of both Liverpool and Manchester United before Manchester City signed the youngster.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Nigerian-born Fapetu trained with Liverpool in June after leaving Arsenal, and has also trained with Manchester United.

However, the Blues have beaten both of their Premier League rivals to the promising youngster’s coveted signature.

Manchester City’s state-of-the-art training facilities represents the club’s intention to enlist the most highly-rated youngsters of world football and to hone their talents with the hope that they will one day feature for the senior side.

The signing of Femi Fapetu represents the latest acquirement of a highly-rated youngster by Manchester City, and given the excitement regarding Fapetu’s potential, the signing can be considered to be a genuine coup.

