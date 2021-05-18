Man City 'Signal Interest' in Ligue 1 full-back - Chelsea and Sevilla Join Race

According to reports from Kicker this week, Manchester City have 'signalled interest' in signing RC Lens full-back, Jonathan Clauss, along with other clubs from across Europe.

The 28-year-old has impressed this season at the French club, scoring three goals and assisting six in Ligue 1 play. On the back of those solid performances, Clauss has begun to garner interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Manchester City, in particular, are reported to be prioritising a full back, however, those reports suggest that club will look to bring in a left-back, while Clauss plays on the right.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

City manager Pep Guardiola is known for being flexible with player positioning, as we have seen from the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabian Delph, and others who have played outside of their natural position for Manchester City in recent seasons.

For Lens, raising money may be on the agenda in the summer as French football continues to suffer losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the loss of TV revenue for the league.

With the 28-year-old currently under contract until 2023, a transfer fee between €6 million and €10 million could be considered for the full-back.

Along with Manchester City, Chelsea, Sevilla and an unnamed Turkish club are all said to have shown interest in the Lens man.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra