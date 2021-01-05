Man City source reveals club stance on reported Sergio Ramos interest

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Despite suggestions on Monday that Manchester City were 'closely monitoring' the situation of Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, club sources have no indicated that the club will make no move for the 35-year-old in the summer.
Despite suggestions from ESPN on Monday that Manchester City were 'closely monitoring' the situation of Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, club sources have now indicated that the club will make no move for the 35-year-old in the summer.

It was claimed on Monday that the Blues would be looking to reinforce their already stacked defence before the start of next season, and with Ramos out of contract in the summer, the experience the four-time Champions League winner could bring to the club would be monumental.

City however, via the report from ESPN, admitted that a deal would be 'complicated' to reach, but would be ready to take on the Spaniard's high wage demands. The most likely scenario, according to the report, would be that the defender renews his contract at Madrid.

According to club sources, as reported by Martin Blackburn, this apparent interest in the veteran is simply not true. Sources have indicated that the club have no plans to make a move for the defender next summer.

The aforementioned claims make complete sense from a Manchester City perspective. With recruitment required more heavily in other areas of the pitch, it would make little to no sense to invest so heavily on a wage front in a department that required very little attention due to the impressive nature of the defending so far this season.

