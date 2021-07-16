Man City Sources Rule Out Pursuit of Premier League Striker Amid Recent Transfer Rumours

Manchester City sources have ruled out a move for Southampton forward Danny Ings this summer, according to the latest reports.

Pep Guardiola's side had reportedly enquired about the 28-year-old over a possible swoop ahead of next season, with Danny Ings having recently refused to extend his stay at St. Mary's amid interest from several top Premier League clubs.

It has further been reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola considers Danny Ings as a ruthless attacker in and around the penalty box - which could come in handy given the amount of chances that the Premier League champions create.

Moreover, it was mentioned that Ings was on the Manchester side's wishlist if they fail to strike a deal for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, who is known to be Pep Guardiola's first-choice target to fill the void left by Sergio Agüero, who recently left the club after an incredible ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

However, according to The Sun, Manchester City sources have ruled out a move for Danny Ings and are still prioritising a swoop for Harry Kane this summer, despite Daniel Levy's desire to keep hold of his star forward heading into next season.

The club could be drawn into a long battle for Kane, who has chosen Manchester City as his preferred destination, but getting a deal over the line could prove to be an issue with Spurs refusing to sell their striker, who turns 28 in the summer.

After a long-drawn battle with injury, Danny Ings has proven his salt in England's top-flight after another stellar campaign with the Saints, netting 13 league goals over the course of the 2020/21 campaign for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

Despite being linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski in the past week, club sources have confirmed that Kane remains the Etihad hierarchy's favoured pick, owing largely to Pep Guardiola's desire of working with the England captain.

Kane starred for the Three Lions at the European Championships, bagging four goals and an assist as Gareth Southgate's side came up just short in the final after losing on penalties to Italy.

It might be worth mentioning that Kane and Manchester City have less than three weeks to try and work a deal with Daniel Levy, who has so far stood firm on his stance that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner will stay in north London past the summer.

