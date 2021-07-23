Sports Illustrated home
Man City Speak Out On £160M Links To Harry Kane

Manchester City have made it clear that they will never pay £160 million for a player, in response to recent reports from the Sun newspaper.
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday night, a mammoth report from the Sun claimed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had done a 'U-Turn' on his desire to keep star striker Harry Kane at the club, and that a £160 million deal with Manchester City was close to completion.

Many media outlets have woken up to the surprising news and had their say on it through club sources, with Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News providing the very latest from the Etihad.

Earlier in the day, Brennan had claimed that Manchester City were saying nothing about the reports regarding Harry Kane in the Sun

And regarding Tottenham, they have made no public comment but are privately understood to have said there has been no u-turn from Daniel Levy - maintaining that Harry Kane is not for sale.

However, the latest is that Manchester City have made it plain that talk they have agreed a £160 million deal for Harry Kane is 'nonsense'. Club sources say they will never pay that kind of sum for a player.

This backs up an earlier report from TalkSport's Jason Bourne, who says the club are firm in saying they would never pay the kind of figure being reported in the press for the 27-year-old.

Pep Guardiola himself spoke towards the back end of last season saying the club cannot afford to pay the prices being quoted for some players, especially with the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the transfer market. 

Throughout the summer, £150 million was quoted as the asking price from Tottenham Hotspur, so to suddenly up that fee by £10 million seems a big stretch - especially given the fact that Manchester City have been very hesitant to avoid the initial asking price. 

