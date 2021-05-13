Man City Stance on £80M Premier League Star Revealed Following Interest From Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is said to be an 'admirer' of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, although some sources say that the asking price for the midfielder could be too steep for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is said to be an 'admirer' of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, although some sources have stated that the asking price for the midfielder could be 'too steep' for Manchester City.

Jack Grealish has attracted plenty of attention in recent years, playing a key role in helping the Birmingham club retain their Premier League status.

This season, the 25-year-old has accumulated six goals and a further 10 assists in 22 Premier League matches, however he has found himself sidelined with a shin injury since mid-February.

Manchester City have made their interest in the midfielder a secret, with manager Pep Guardiola said to be a keen admirer of the Aston Villa man.

Despite that interest, Aston Villa are set to slap a price tag of £80 million on Grealish, claims the Times’ Paul Hirst.

That staggering figure will likely be more than the Etihad hierarchy are willing to splash, especially for a player that takes up the same area of the field as a long list of current Manchester City stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva.

While negotiations could be on the horizon, reports claim that Manchester City will prioritise a striker and left-back going into the summer window.

An attacking midfielder will likely feature further down the shopping list, and a price tag of that size could push Grealish even further down that list.

