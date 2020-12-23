NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City stance on Erling Haaland transfer revealed

Manchester City reportedly consider themselves as the 'favourites' to sign Borussia Dortmund's star forward Erling Haaland, according to the latest reports on Wednesday afternoon.
Manchester City reportedly consider themselves as the 'favourites' to sign Borussia Dortmund's star forward Erling Haaland, according to the latest reports on Wednesday afternoon.

The Norwegian striker is at the top of many European club's transfer wish lists ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, however with his release clause claimed to only become active from the summer of 2022, potential suitors will surely have to offer fees in excess of £100 million.

According to an exclusive report from 90Min on Wednesday afternoon, Manchester City consider themselves as the 'favourites' to sign Haaland, despite the fierce competition that they could face.

The report does however bring our attention to rival interest from a fellow Premier League club - with sources confirming to 90Min that Chelsea will also make the interest clear to Borussia Dortmund over the course of the coming months.

Many fans may expect Manchester City to have the upper hand when it comes to Erling Haaland, not only because of their financial leverage in the football transfer market, despite a coronavirus hit budget.

City fans have always highlighted Haaland's upbringing as a possible advantage in the race for the 20-year-old, with his father Alf-Inge being a former player at the club. 

Several photos can be found of Erling Haaland pictured in a Manchester City shirt during his younger years, and that's certainly a sight many fans would love to see in the not too distant future.

