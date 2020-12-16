Man City stance on forward revealed despite Serie A club 'in love' with the player

Manchester City's stance on Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus remains firmly in favour of the player, despite the latest claims suggesting that Juventus are 'in love' with the striker.

Since signing from Palmeiras in 2017, Jesus has experienced a mixed bag of form, failing to really secure the love and support of the fanbase. In a season that many expected to be a transitional period as Sergio Aguero heads towards the end of his current deal, the 23-year-old has failed to hit a run of form, and questions have been raised over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest edition of the Here We Go Podcast, Chief Football Officer at Juventus Fabio Paritici, and the club themselves are 'in love' with Gabriel Jesus - however, they are not in talks with the player's agent or Manchester City at this moment in time.

The Serie A club are home to a multitude of attacking talents, including the likes of Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paulo Dybala - and it seems they firmly have their heart set on these players and more at this moment in time.

When it comes to Manchester City's views on their Brazilian striker, it seems as though there isn't any intention of selling the player either. Fabrizio Romano goes on to suggest that City see Gabriel Jesus as a part of the club's future, and will not be looking to sell him. In fact, Romano suggests that City officials said 'no' to many clubs during the previous transfer window - further strengthening the view that Jesus has full support from the club.

City fans will be hoping the Brazilian starts hitting a run of form, after failing too score a single goal in any of his previous four appearances for the club. With the return of Sergio Aguero to the side, we may see a scenario where Jesus' opportunities suddenly become ever more limited.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra