NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City stance on forward revealed despite Serie A club 'in love' with the player

Man City stance on forward revealed despite Serie A club 'in love' with the player

Manchester City's stance on Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus remains firmly in favour of the player, despite the latest claims suggesting that Juventus are 'in love' with the striker.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City's stance on Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus remains firmly in favour of the player, despite the latest claims suggesting that Juventus are 'in love' with the striker.

Since signing from Palmeiras in 2017, Jesus has experienced a mixed bag of form, failing to really secure the love and support of the fanbase. In a season that many expected to be a transitional period as Sergio Aguero heads towards the end of his current deal, the 23-year-old has failed to hit a run of form, and questions have been raised over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest edition of the Here We Go Podcast, Chief Football Officer at Juventus Fabio Paritici, and the club themselves are 'in love' with Gabriel Jesus - however, they are not in talks with the player's agent or Manchester City at this moment in time.

49666092

The Serie A club are home to a multitude of attacking talents, including the likes of Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paulo Dybala - and it seems they firmly have their heart set on these players and more at this moment in time.

When it comes to Manchester City's views on their Brazilian striker, it seems as though there isn't any intention of selling the player either. Fabrizio Romano goes on to suggest that City see Gabriel Jesus as a part of the club's future, and will not be looking to sell him. In fact, Romano suggests that City officials said 'no' to many clubs during the previous transfer window - further strengthening the view that Jesus has full support from the club.

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league (2)

City fans will be hoping the Brazilian starts hitting a run of form, after failing too score a single goal in any of his previous four appearances for the club. With the return of Sergio Aguero to the side, we may see a scenario where Jesus' opportunities suddenly become ever more limited.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-fulham (4)
News

"Everyone was banking on him becoming the best in the world..." - Man City star opens up on signing of defender

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league-22
Transfer Rumours

Intentions of Man City full-back revealed amid interest from Premier League club

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-brom (7)
News

"We are not machines or robots" - IIkay Gündoğan reflects on Man City's performance

manchester-city-v-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league
Transfer Rumours

Man City stance on forward revealed despite Serie A club 'in love' with the player

49488602
News

Man City star speaks out about challenges with leadership in club dressing room

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-brom (4)
News

"You have to win these games" - Pep Guardiola unhappy with Man City's draw against West Brom

5TL
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-1 West Brom (Premier League)

PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1–1 West Bromwich Albion (Premier League)

WhatsApp Image 2020-12-15 at 18.44.47
Match Coverage

Phil Foden starts! - Manchester City vs West Brom (Team News)