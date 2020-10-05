Man City stance on left-back recruits revealed as transfer deadline edges closer

Manchester City's stance on potential left-back recruits in the final hours of the summer transfer window has emerged, just days after links to Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, as per the latest reports from England.

Interest in a left-back had seemingly increased over the past few days and weeks, following a difficult start to the new campaign for Benjamin Mendy and the continued struggles of Oleksandr Zinchenko in his unfavoured position. Despite City reportedly offering their Ukrainian international to Barcelona, no deal cam not fruition with the La Liga side unable to offload Junior Firpo.

As a result, and as per Martin Blackburn of the Sun, the 'feeling' at Manchester City is that any changes at left-back will now not happen this summer. Any move for the likes of Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Bayern Munich's David Alaba were dependant on the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko, however with nothing on the horizon as of the weekend and the injury setback suffered by the 23-year-old, a move away from the club looked increasingly unlikely.

Pep Guardiola will have to continue with his two main left-back options, while Nathan Ake's ability to cover on the left side of defence is prominent considering his performances for the Dutch national side in that position.

Deadline day for Manchester City revolves around potential loan deals away from the club, and the possible sales of centre-back duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Eric Garcia. City Football Group have also been linked with an imminent deal for Atletico Talleres striker Nahuel Bustos (22), although he is reportedly set to join Girona on-loan almost immediately.

