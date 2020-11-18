Man City stance on Lionel Messi move revealed ahead of January transfer window

The Sun have reported that Manchester City have retained interest in Lionel Messi and are ready to go back in for him in January. They believe they can lure the Argentine to the Etihad as soon as he is available and tempt Barcelona with an offer.

After the reports of Messi’s desire to leave the Camp Nou exploded in the summer, City were quickly linked to a reunion of Pep Guardiola and the Barcelona legend. In the end, no deal was agreed and Messi looked to be reluctantly spending another 12 months in Catalonia.

(Photo by Sebastian Castaneda-Pool/Getty Images)

If reports are to be believed, the resignation of Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu, and the La Liga club’s growing mountain of debt could aide in Messi’s ability to leave and start a new footballing adventure in England.

With his contract up at the end of the season, Barca executives may look to cash in on their most prized asset while they still can. However, in the case of this saga, it may be worth waiting until a new president has been announced at the La Liga, but it won't take a genius to know what their main priority will be.

