Man City Stance on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, and Joao Cancelo Revealed Amid Left-Back Rumours

Despite remaining on the agenda, Manchester City have ruled out spending a “significant amount” on a left-back in the current summer transfer window, according to Simon Bajkowksi of the Manchester Evening News.

Left-back has become a somewhat plagued position for Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, with Oleksandr Zinchenko having found himself becoming first choice.

Impressive performances in the second-half of the campaign, most notably against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals has propelled the Ukrainian, who cost just £1.7 million five years ago, to the Manchester City back-line.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News this week, the 24 year-old is set to start the new season as Pep Guardiola’s first choice left-back, as the club look to prioritise other positions in the summer transfer market.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly in the hunt for a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero as well as a new midfielder, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Tottenham’s Harry Kane both having been mooted over the past few weeks and months.

The reigning Premier League champions have also been heavily linked with 18 year-old left-back Nuno Mendes of Sporting Lisbon, as well as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in recent weeks, with the former club reportedly demanding upwards of €60 million for the teenager's signature.

But according to the Manchester Evening News' report, Manchester City will not be making moves for a left-sided full-back who will cost a “significant amount”, seemingly ruling out potential moves for either of Mendes or Robinson in the next few weeks.

Although the option to sign a left-back remains, enough promise has reportedly been shown by both Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake in the past season to not warrant Manchester City prioritising a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Mendy continues to be hampered by injury and there is “little chance” of Manchester City selling the Frenchman, who cost a staggering £52 million in 2017 this summer.

