Man City Stance on Raheem Sterling Future, Club Brief Media on Ilkay Gundogan Position - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #2

City Xtra are back for our second edition of the daily transfer round-up, where we'll be collating everything in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours from the past 24 hours.

For the first time within the summer transfer window, Thursday's edition brings us what appeared to be a press briefing from Manchester City, as one particular transfer situation got a little too heated for the club's liking.

We'll also be bringing you an update on the future of Fernandinho, as the Brazilian edges ever closer to the end of his current Manchester City contract, while there is also information on the club's position regarding Raheem Sterling.

It also wouldn't be a transfer round-up without a long-standing name carrying through into consecutive editions of our article series, as there's another report on the future of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and the possibility of an Etihad switch.

Incomings

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 4/10

We'll try move on from this one relatively quickly in comparison to the two that follow...

Football Insider write that Jack Grealish has told friends that he 'remains very interested' in a Manchester City move this summer, and that the idea of playing Champions League football and working with Pep Guardiola is of interest.

Well first of all, I'm sure plenty of footballers have a desire to play Champions League football with the reigning Premier League champions and come under the coaching and tutoring of one of the best managers in world football.

So a lot of obvious statements being made here, and only time will tell if Manchester City do decide to take action on their apparent admiration of the Aston Villa captain.

Outgoings

Raheem Sterling - Rumour Rating: 7/10

We'll kick things off in the outgoings section with yet another piece of information surrounding the future of Raheem Sterling - with the Mail providing what at first glance seems like a pretty accurate calculation of the situation involving the Englishman.

In a long-form piece by Ian Ladyman, it is suggested that there is 'no active push' to sell Raheem Sterling at Manchester City this summer - which one would think is the absolute truth, especially considering their desire to renew his existing deal.

It is then stated that the Mail believe Manchester City may listen to offers, though Raheem Sterling himself has made it known he has no wish to be a makeweight in any kind of big incoming transfer.



This once again aligns itself with other reports on the situation, and the belief that Manchester City may actually listen to offers is probably a realistic possibility.

I'm sure if one of Europe's heavyweights came in with an offer in excess of £80 million, then Etihad officials would be made to think long and hard about whether to agree on a move - especially with the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane being summer targets regardless of Sterling's future.

Ladyman continues by reporting that should Raheem Sterling leave Manchester City this summer, then it would be 'because somebody wants him' and it would be on his terms. It would have to be a 'headline' transfer. This is once again a very realistic scenario.

Ilkay Gundogan - Rumour Rating: 8/10

So there's been quite a lot on the future of the Germany international on Thursday, with Manchester City seemingly briefing the press on the situation surrounding one of their key players from the 2020/2021 campaign.

Before we go into the stories, we will clarify that the rating is purely based on the likely possibility that the later stories have come directly from Manchester City themselves - and so one would presume this to be the truth.

Over the past few days, rumours on the 30 year-old have intensified and varied in some cases, with Spanish press driving home the idea that Barcelona were looking into the possibility of signing the player this summer - and this was confirmed to be the case by the Sun.

Martin Blackburn reported that Ilkay Gundogan would be set to wait to see if Barcelona hardened up their interest, before deciding on his future at the Etihad Stadium. The report continued by suggesting that Manchester City had just two options: Extend his contract via a new long-term deal, or cash in this summer.

The report did seem to cover it's tracks well however, by suggesting that as Ilkay Gundogan remained happy at the club, Pep Guardiola also held an intention to retain his services despite planning a reshuffle to accommodate Jack Grealish.

The Grealish-less part of the above was then briefed by the club to the Manchester Evening News, Sky Sports, and BBC Sport.

The line from Simon Stone was as follows: "Manchester City have no plans to sell Ilkay Gundogan this summer or open talks about a new contract, which still has two years to run."

While Simon Bajkowski at the MEN then looked into the views of City by stating: "Club insiders have been 'puzzled' at the suggestion that they are delaying talks over a new deal for Ilkay Gundogan, because they have no reason to change the existing one."

Fernandinho - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The final story of the day takes a look at the ongoing contract situation surrounding Fernandinho - who is edging closer to towards the expiry of his current Manchester City deal.

According to the information of Simon Stone at the BBC, Manchester City are 'confident' that Fernandinho will remain at the club for another campaign, with both parties still discussing a deal to keep him on for an additional 12 months.

This is almost certainly the case. The fact that Fernandinho's future wasn't announced at the same time as Sergio Aguero's suggests that serious talks were to be held and are being held, and given his importance to the side and the role he played despite his age, it is very likely that both parties will want to reach an agreement.

City Xtra's understanding of the situation is that Fernandinho wants to remain at the club, despite offers being made from Brazil and in Europe.

