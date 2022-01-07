Man City Stance on Striker Pursuit Revealed Following Raheem Sterling's Return to Form - Star Duo Identified As Potential Targets

According to an emerging report, Manchester City are 'still intent' on signing a striker this summer, despite Raheem Sterling's return to form.

Recently nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month for December, Raheem Sterling's return to form is a timely one for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

The England international had a tough start to the campaign and was looking likely to leave the club in search of a fresh challenge. However, similar to at various points in his City career, Sterling has fought his way back into the starting XI.

Sterling is now on seven Premier League goals this season, but five of them have come in December - highlighting the progress he's made in such a short period of time.

With the club's top goalscorer Riyad Mahrez off to the African Cup of Nations with Algeria, there will be more emphasis on Sterling to continue his hot streak in front of goal.

Despite all of this, Rob Dawson from ESPN says Manchester City are 'still intent' on signing a striker in the summer - preferably Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

However, Raheem Sterling has been determined to do everything he can to play as many games as possible, whatever the role - including the false nine.

The 27-year-old's commitment to training is always something that has impressed Pep Guardiola, and it is maybe why Sterling is back in Guardiola's starting line-up on a regular basis.

With the club reportedly still looking at bringing in a striker, the forward will have to battle with some world-class talent to acquire a regular spot on either wing.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra